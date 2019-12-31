A lot of news happened in Madison County throughout 2019 and The Record was there each week to report on it.
In January, Randy Barnhill was informed he would no longer be head football coach at Huntsville High School.
In February, Huntsville Athletic Director Tom Tice was named to the Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame. He later retired from the district.
The Huntsville School Board voted to seek a 3.9 mill increase to fund costs associated with an activity center, CTE buildings and air conditioning for the district’s gymnasiums.
Also in February, the Huntsville School District settled a legal case with the mother of a student who was expelled last year.
Huntsville Eagles basketball coach Grant Myrick was named the 4A-1 Conference coach of the year, while St. Paul’s Shannon McBee earned the same honor for the 1A Region 4 Conference.
In May, the Huntsville School Board confirmed that Dennis Fisher would be recommended for the district’s superintendent job. Tom McCollough was chosen to replace Tice as athletic director.
In track, Colton Edens capped off his senior year by winning the 3,200 meters at the 4A State Track Meet in Batesville.
Madison County Clerk Faron Ledbetter and Circuit Clerk Phyllis Villines announced their retirements.
Voters approved (869 to 829) a 3.9-mill increase for the Huntsville School District.
In June, Huntsville Superintendent Tammi Davis announced she was leaving.
In July, The Madison County Record placed second in General Excellence for larger weekly newspapers in the state and earned 20 more first-third place finishes by the Arkansas Press Association.
In August, Huntsville High School was awarded the Class 4A Sportsmanship Award.
Also, Dollar General was working to secure final permits for a location in St. Paul.
In September, The Record celebrated 140 years in the business.
Dale Wayne Bryant, 56, of Combs was found not guilty in the shooting death of a neighbor.
In the Sept. 26 paper, we reported on dean of students Randy Barnhill, who was escorted from the high school after it was discovered he gave detailed scouting reports on the Eagles football team to a coach in Elkins.
In October, the Orval E. Faubus House in Huntsville was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Senior Elizabeth Stelly was chosen by her fellow students as the 2019 homecoming queen.
Also, a vote was taken to sell the Hayes-Smith American Legion Post 137 building to a church in Aurora.
In November we reported that the cost estimate for the CTE buildings was up more than $500,000.
Jacob Braswell and Tanner Barbee finished 1-2 as the Huntsville boys cross-country team won its second straight Class 4A state title in Hot Springs.
In December, we wrote that the Arkansas State Parks director said the Withrow pool would be open for Memorial Day 2020.
Also, Nancy Marsh stepped down from her job as Huntsville’s Economic Development and Tourism director.
The Dec. 26 paper detailed the life of Salvador Fernandez, a sophomore at Huntsville High School who was killed in a car wreck near Goshen.
We also reported that former Huntsville School District official Candra Gibbins Brasel was named the new superintendent for the Jasper School District.
The owners of Oakridge Golf Course outside of Huntsville said a new owner has not come forward and that the course after the new year would be sold as a land deal.
