Resident concerned
about waste proposal
Dear editor:
In The Record on 2/6/20 there was a notice from Arkansas Dept. of Environmental Quality Office of Water Quality, in regards to a permit application by Denali Water Solutions to apply wastes, obtained from Butterball to 1,071 acres on bottom ground land all along the War Eagle River and lower Wharton Creek. All of sites are within 100 ft. of these waterways, except for one that is within 800 ft.
Wastes to be applied will include processing wash down water, dissolved skimmings, industrial waste activated sludge, industrial wastewater lagoon sludge and grease trap water. The lands this will be applied to are scattered all along the War Eagle River from Alabam to Witter, and east on Hwy 74 to the Wharton Creek Area.
For more information about the specific maps where this will be applied, list of land owners that will be applying the wastes, etc. For more detailed information, go to www.adeq.state.ar.us/home/pdssql/pds.aspx Permit number 5346-W and AFIN number 44-00254. Comment period ends 3/6/20. You can direct your contact person Colby Ungerank at 501-682-0650 or by email at Water-Draft-Permit-Comment@adeq.state.ar.us.
Mailed comments should go to Division of Environmental Quality Office of Water Quality 5301 Northshore Dr. North Little Rock, AR 72118-5317.
If a significant degree of public interest is shown then a public hearing will be held and hopefully any questions of concerns we have will be addressed.
Keeping these waterways clean and free of contaminants should be a priority to us all.
Concerned resident,
-Kathy Turner
Huntsville
Vaping just as bad a hazard as smoking
Dear editor:
You are right smoking is a big health hazard but vaping is just as bad if not worse. Around valentine’s day people should have a big heart. If they smoke they won’t feel good or want to spend time with their family and loved ones.
-Shiann Cook
St. Paul High School
