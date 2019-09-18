In 2003, the Madison County Record updated what was then its current computer equipment in order to print color photographs. That same year, the Record created a Sports section in the weekly edition. In addition, the Record hired route drivers, who were paid to distribute the paper throughout the county rather than selling it only in local newspaper boxes. The Record also increased the number of stores selling the paper. The cost of the Record increased, both for subscribers and for those purchasing it weekly. In 2005, the Record invested in a website and began to offer an online edition of the paper. This year, at the 2019 Arkansas Press Association’s annual meeting, the Record won an award for best website. Not only are we distributing our paper throughout the county, we are uploading more and more content on our webpage.
We sell our newspaper. We make money from local advertisers that increase their business or events through advertising but we also stay in business by selling the paper and having subscribers. Recently, we put up a paywall on our E-edition, which is a direct replica of our printed paper, much to the chagrin of some of the people reading our paper for free. Just as Carroll Electric sells electricity, we sell our product. Not only do we have our print edition at locations throughout the county and are always seeking to add additional places, but we send out a weekly email blast to thousands of our readers letting them know that the newspaper is online and ready to read.
We also offer researching tools. We have thousands of archived copies of the paper that can be accessed through our website. Many people have asked us to do research on family members or to look up past stories in older editions of our paper. So, we have partnered with a business that will archive our editions and allow readers to access that information. That service is available on our web page also.
We will continue to stay committed to our print edition, but we will also work hard to improve our digital edition. We offer a myriad of free content. Currently, when you purchase a classified in our newspaper, we offer that same classified on our web page for free. We upload sports scores and schedules, updating the scores each week. We update the school lunch menus. We post our legal notices on our webpage at no additional charge. We also offer picture pages each week of community events in our print edition. And we post obituaries that we receive the day that we receive, again at no additional costs. On our web page at no additional charge, we have hundreds of pictures of those same community events. When you subscribe to the Record, you also get the E-edition of our paper at no additional cost.
While news travels fast, especially on social media, the Record verifies and edits the information it receives, maintaining our credibility when covering events. We will continue to stay true to that mission whether you purchase it through a printed copy of our paper or accessing the E-edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.