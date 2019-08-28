I grew up believing that change is never a bad thing. Sure, it can be scary sometimes to dive into the unknown, but change is the only constant in life and I learned long ago to embrace it rather than shy away from it.
I also believe that change is the biggest necessity for any news provider. As we at the paper get ready to celebrate our 140th anniversary being the number-one source of local news in Madison County, we’ve had the opportunity to look back at some of those changes and how the newspaper has adapted to each era. The world is ever-changing, and so too is the news and how we consume it; it’s imperative that newspapers, newscasts and reporters and editors of outlets of all shapes and sizes always be looking at the newest way to deliver information. We don’t consume news the same way we did even five years ago, and keeping up with the newest trends can often be a race that we, as news providers, struggle to keep up with.
I’ve been fortunate to try a lot of changes with The Record in my seven years here, and I believe the newspaper is poised for more change, and ultimately, with that change, growth, While this is my last column before I embark in the next chapter of my life, I believe that this newspaper – equipped with a hardworking staff that works tirelessly and sometimes for more hours than I thought any day could even have – will continue to do great things for the Madison County and the White River Valley communities. I have the utmost confidence that I leave this job in great hands and that whoever fills my position after I leave will have some wonderful ideas to add to the ones our current staff already have.
My exit from The Madison County Record, though it will be a slow exit over the next several weeks as I hope to continue to be a presence through the coming transition, is bittersweet: I am happy to be moving forward to a new chapter of my life, but am also sad to be leaving a position in a community that has largely welcomed me and my big – and sometimes dumb – ideas.
Mostly, though, I’m looking forward to seeing what becomes of The Madison County Record in its next phase. For such a small community, we have a lot of heart that makes it pretty easy to fill up our 20-page paper most weeks. Similarly, for such a small staff, we have a lot of work ethic and dedication in our office and I can’t wait to see what they do with the paper in its next chapter.
Lastly, I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank our staff and the readers who have supported – and sometimes criticized (sometimes very, very harshly) – our work here in the years since I started in November 2012. I’ve had a lot of phone calls and emails and visits over the last week from colleagues and readers, and I can assure you that as long as you all continue to support The Madison County Record, it’ll continue to be a wonderful newspaper, and I look forward to continuing to support it alongside you all.
