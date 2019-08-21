I began working at The Madison County Record in November of 2012, shortly after Thanksgiving. That first year was a difficult one; close, family deaths aside, I was the new kid in a small town, and the transition here made the town of about 27,000 I lived in before seem like a metropolis.
But the community here was welcoming all the same, and I learned quickly that while bigger towns like Fayetteville have the bars and bowling alleys, Madison County has pie suppers and, at the time, drag show fundraisers (the latter of which did not produce my most aesthetically-pleasing photos). For the last seven years, I have made Madison County my home, proud to be the person sitting through the school board and city council meetings so that our population can have a better insight into the inner workings of their government. I would like to think I’ve also been a part of introducing our readers to their neighbors, or showing them a different perspective than they’re used to (and to some, a perspective that made them downright angry).
I say all that, obviously, as a lead-in to an announcement: next Wednesday, Aug. 28, will be my final in-office day with The Record (though I’ve accepted a job elsewhere, I intend to still linger as long as they’ll have me, so you’ll still see me around a bit, and some of you aren’t off the hook yet). I can’t put into words my gratitude toward this paper and its staff, or toward the Madison County community as a whole. I also can’t say enough good things about the paper itself – I assure all of you that there is no bad blood or anything that has led to my departure. I’ve simply been offered a job that will work better for me and allow me to pursue some other interests of mine, and have decided to take my life in that direction.
More than the elections that kept us in the newsroom until 2 in the morning, or the school board executive sessions that left me twiddling my thumbs for hours on end, wishing I’d just remembered my dang book, I’ll remember the people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting – and chronicling – throughout my career here: the 12-year-old who battled cancer and came out of it with a level of positivity and optimism that would feel foreign in any newsroom; the veterans who fought in conflicts so that the fundamentals of my job could remain in tact; or a man who marched in the Civil Rights Movement, so that others could experience those freedoms that I do. Madison County is a melting pot of interesting and generous people, and it’s been my privilege to meet and write about some of those people.
Reaching the end of one road often comes with a lot of reflection on the path you’ve been on, and while I look forward to the future, I’m incredibly grateful for my past here, the people I’ve met and the friends I’ve made along the way. I can’t name them all – odds are I would forget someone, and I doubt the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette printers have enough ink for that anyway.
But, I still have a week – and another column – left during my official tenure at The Madison County Record. While it’s always fun to look back and reflect, I’m most excited about the road ahead, not just for myself but this newspaper and the news industry as a whole (and will touch more on that next week). This newspaper, specifically, has a great, hardworking staff, and there are a lot of great things headed your way.
We haven’t always done everything perfect in my time here. We’ve had to run corrections from time-to-time, and I had a few swings and misses. But I think we’ve done pretty well the last few years, and I’m grateful for the chance to try some new things here, and grateful for the community that welcomed it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.