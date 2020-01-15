In an age where technology moves at a rapid pace, electronic devices often become e-waste in only a few years after manufacturing.
Electronic waste is commonly known as e-waste. It is defined as used electronics that are nearing the end of their useful life, and are discarded, donated or given to a recycler.
The amount of worldwide e-waste generation in 2018 exceeded 50 million tons. And it’s growing at a rate of 5 percent every year.
This week, a House City, County, and Local Affairs Planning Sub-Committee held a meeting to discuss e-waste, the impact it has on our state, and what is being done to address the problem.
Many electronics contain elements – lead, mercury, and cadmium, for example – that are safe when the items are used as directed but can be hazardous if disposed of in household trash and compacted at landfills.
There are 19 Regional Solid Waste Management Districts across the state. Representatives from several of those districts testified to members of the committee about their e-waste recycling efforts.
In that testimony, we learned that e-waste represents 2% of America's trash in landfills, but it equals 70 percent of overall toxic waste. We also learned that only 12.5 percent of e-waste is currently recycled.
An estimated 6,000 tons of e-waste in 2018 were collected and processed in Arkansas.
Recycling one million laptops saves the energy equivalent to the electricity used by more than 3,500 US homes in a year. For every million cell phones we recycle, 35 thousand pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, and 75 pounds of gold can be recovered.
For all the benefits of recycling electronics, collection efforts can be costly. And with Arkansans disposing more each year it is an issue that demands our attention.
While the legislature continues to study ways to address e-waste collection efforts, there are things all of us can do to reduce the amount of products we discard. Proper maintenance of electronics can extend their usefulness.
And, before discarding, consider selling or donating your used device.
Many Arkansas communities offer electronic waste collection centers or events. We posted a link to find an e-waste collection center in your area on our website www.arkansashouse.org.
