I’ve learned a lot of things in my years covering the inner workings of local and state government. I’ve had to familiarize myself with Robert’s Rules of Order, the Freedom of Information Act and open meeting laws. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned, though, is that no matter how good they are, taxes are not popular.
Despite what presidential and gubernatorial candidates will tell you, taxes aren’t inherently bad. They fund a lot of good and essential services – here, they fund our EMS department (which is vital in a county that lacks a hospital), our roads and the courthouse offices, as skeleton-crew as they may be due to budget cuts over the last several years. In Huntsville proper, we voted on a one-cent sales tax a few years ago to fund a variety of projects, including street improvements, water and sewer infrastructure along the Highway 412 Bypass, improvements at Mitchusson Park and the construction of a second fire station.
We’re seeing the benefits of those Huntsville bond projects now. Businesses are finally eyeing the bypass as Huntsville is starting to become an economic destination, feeding off the northwest Arkansas boon that has all but filled Washington and Benton counties; our park has been home to quite a few festivals, with the new amphitheater getting its full money’s worth; we’re not dodging potholes on the way to the Charles H. Berry Gymnasium; and as you saw on 1A, our fire department is looking to keep the city at a low ISO rate – which means lower insurance costs for homeowners and business owners – despite growth in our county that has stretched our small departments a little thin.
In a couple of years’ time, our small town will be continuing its growth because of the taxes we’ve passed to support it. We’ll have a new activity center to rival other complexes in our conference, and we’ll have two brand new Career and Technical Education facilities to hopefully make the Huntsville School District a place that parents rush to send their children to, not away from to other surrounding districts.
I won’t say that our taxes are always spent responsibly – there’s a lot of waste in any body of government, and it’s easy to want to backseat budget while going over financials. But I also believe we get what we pay for.
That’s why I voted in favor of the Huntsville School District’s millage proposal, and that’s why I would vote for a tax to support the construction of a new jail, too. I’ve been to countless meetings and received countless calls from concerned citizens upset about the level of crime in their areas (according to Sheriff Rick Evans and other officials, it’s not centralized in one location in the county, but all around) and the sheriff’s department’s inability to immediately respond to some of the fringe areas in the county. The truth is they’re short-staffed, and we have a lot of miles of road between the county seat and the rest of the county, and a department can only make a dollar stretch so far.
I’m proud of our community for voting for the millage increase, and for voting for the city improvements six years ago. But we’re not done yet – our county is still lacking, and if we want Madison County to continue feeling safe as we grow alongside our neighbors, we need be willing to put more money toward the people who protect us.
