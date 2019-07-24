Taxes can stifle individuals, overall economy when misused
“You get what you pay for.” There is some truth in this statement (made by the editor in last week’s paper) but it certainly is not a safe rule. I appreciated the editorial that highlighted the good things that have been done with money from local taxes. But taxes, especially those that affect the nation, can have a stifling effect on individuals and the overall economy.
The Democrat Party has long been an advocate of “tax and spend” and we saw the result under the Obama administration, which was waste and stagnant economic growth. Remember all the money that was funneled to “green” projects that went down the drain? Billions of taxpayer money was wasted. Actually, it was worse than wasted because much of it went to political cronies. So, taxpayers, in this case, did not get what they paid for.
Many of the liberals running for president are advocating for a huge tax hike. They know that such a revelation would certainly result in their defeat if the people are not groomed to accept it and so they are using our colleges, newspapers and TV fake news to accomplish their goal for socialism, which has never worked in any country.
Donald Trump has accomplished his goal, which was to “Make America Great Again.” His goal now is “Keep America Great,” which he can only do if reelected. If the American people elect one of the liberals running for president who don’t seem to learn from history or understand the rule, “if it isn’t broke, don’t try to fix it,” we will see our tax dollars used to destroy us rather than to make things better in our communities.
- Robert Waters
Huntsville
