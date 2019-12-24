Just a few thoughts
from Papaw
Dear editor:
An open letter to the Christian voters and politicians of Arkansas, Christmas 1941 our nation was in peril, but the children of the Great Depression could sincerely pray and expect God’s blessings.
Today, however, we are prioritizing the wrong blessings . . .
• Though we have a growing economy, and have not kindness, it profits us nothing.
• Though we appoint judges that overturn Roe vs Wade, and have not kindness, it profits us nothing.
• Though we recognize the true Capital of Israel, and have not charity, it profits us nothing.
In fact, without kindness, we lose the soul of Christian America.
• Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.
• It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.
• Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth...
In short, it is not exemplified in the presidential role model we have chosen for our children.
We are blessed with the ability to choose a national role model, but if Christians want God to bless America, cease looking to a political messiah and rejoice that we have a John 3:16 King who rules by love. (1 John 4:18-19)
In God’s Kingdom, love, not mean-spirited political agendas, covers a multitude of sins.
Perhaps, He will once again bless America as “One Nation Under God” if we prioritize looking for the fruit of loving kindness in the candidates as they speak at rallies and debates.
Just some of Papaw’s Thoughts.
P.S.
During these troublesome times, do not expect Arkansas’ 6 current congressional representatives to seek to reach out to political opponents and heal a divided nation.
They may be well intentioned, but their silence speaks volumes about our tribal politics. Tom Cotton’s outrage would have been broadcast on the Sunday morning talk shows if Barack Obama had published intimidating tweets during a congressional hearing.
The truth is that we will never again be “One Nation Under God” while politicians try to justify demonizing our fellow Americans with insulting nick names.
America might heal however, if Christians pray our way through 1 Corinthians 13, expecting God to use your kindness to heal a nation tormented by divisive political rhetoric.
-James Johnston
St. Paul
