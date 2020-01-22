An issue of Grist Magazine in 2012 had an astute observation: “There are two kinds of people: Those who look at abandoned big box stores littering the American landscape and see senseless blight – and those who see an opportunity to create something new.”
Retired architect Jonathan Formanek, who has lived in Huntsville part time the past 25 years, wanted the Huntsville School Board to consider putting a Career and Technical Education facility in the former Walmart on Lee Street. The building has been used for storage since Walmart moved to the U.S. 412 bypass in 2014.
Formanek saw the CTE facility on one end of the building, with a possible library, farmers market, museum and other entities on the other. He’s called the former Walmart building a “black hole” in Huntsville. Formanek saw the rehabbed building as a community center, one to draw young and old people alike.
Formanek’s foundation “See For Yourself” proposed acquiring the old Walmart’s asking price of $1.7 million, with the school district paying $1 million for about 20,000 square feet of the building. His proposal to the board was that the school district would purchase 20,000 of the 37,000 square foot building to be used for a CTE facility. The cost would be $1 million, plus the district would pay for renovations, including the repaving of the existing parking lot. Board President Danny Thomas said he was convinced the renovations could cost three-quarters of a million.
Formanek received a smattering of local support from some in the community who could see his vision. In the end, the school board decided to go ahead with plans to build new CTE facilities in Huntsville and St. Paul, according to Thomas. The new buildings will cost somewhere around $3.5 million to $4 million. At this point, nobody really knows what the final figure will be.
In January 2019, the estimates to build CTE facilities in Huntsville and St. Paul were $3.642 million to $3.778 million. A later estimate was $500,000 higher.
Do a little research on abandoned box stores in the U.S. and you can see what Formanek had in mind. His idea was a grand one, indeed, one that would take great vision and deep pockets.
I don’t think the board ever had serious consideration of putting the CTE facility in the old building. If board members weren’t going to consider Formanek’s ideas, why waste his time in letting him give a presentation at a recent board meeting?
In addition, Formanek may have waited too long before approaching the board. He said he began to hatch the idea last year around the time voters approved a millage increase. From what I saw, he only appeared before the full school board one time.
Voters approved a millage increase last May to fund the CTE centers, an activities center and improved heating and cooling systems in two gymnasiums.
Huntsville has been presented many ideas from “outsiders,” as Formanek called himself and others. Three geologists from Tulsa bought the old bank building downtown, gutted it, and want to renovate it. They also entered into a lease agreement with the city for part of the old Basham building. The geologists and Formanek have presented grand ideas, grand notions of what Huntsville could be. They all take very, very deep pockets for financial backing.
I’ve been at meetings where, after hearing lengthy presentations, locals have sat motionless, with looks of bewilderment on their faces. The so-called outsiders wanted someone to share in their visions, in their passions, but left feeling as if nobody understood. I’ve heard locals who want Huntsville to benefit from the crush of money and people in northwest Arkansas, but that won’t happen without some major benefactors.
Did you see the recent news about Marshall Johnson, owner of Rockin’ Pig Saloon in Eureka Springs, just up the road? Johnson plans to invest $10 million to turn a former shopping center and vacant theater into a tourism hot spot. It will include bike trails, new restaurants, a theater and rental cabins.
Towns and cities in the U.S. have done amazing things with abandoned stores such as Walmart, KMart and Toys ‘R’ Us.
The best example may be in McAllen, Texas, where a deserted Walmart was repurposed as the country’s largest single-story public library. Other abandoned stores now house gyms, an RPM Indoor Raceway, coffee shops, restaurants, libraries, movie theaters, an indoor dirt-bike playground and more. Formanek said his foundation will not purchase the building if the school district isn’t involved in its rehab.
I hope Huntsville doesn’t let too many opportunities slip by from the outsiders.
