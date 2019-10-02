Paper thanked for
Dear MCR staff-
I want to tell you a great big THANKS for the article on the Barnhill/Elkins coach stuff.
It’s nice to know that someone is looking out for our kids.
-Lisa May
Huntsville
Huntsville should be proud of its library
Dear editor:
Sometimes we get so busy with jobs and family we don’t take the time to thank people who enhance our lives and make them more enjoyable. When I moved here sixteen years ago Billie Wharton and Rose Fowler were the librarians. They made my husband Bill and me feel welcome and they were so kind during Bill’s illness. Now Johnna and Staci are so nice and helpful and they make the library a fun place to visit for everyone in the community. Reading and staying informed are so important, particularly in these times. I want to encourage everyone to stop by and tell the library staff they are appreciated. Huntsville has a lot to be proud of in their library.
-Margaret Baker
Alabam
