Dear editor:
I found out a couple of weeks ago from an associate friend of mine at our local Walmart that Bentonville plans on closing our 24-hour super center at 1 a.m. daily. I’ll get back to that shortly. First, let’s talk about why it might be necessary to close our super center for five hours each day. Maybe the head office doesn’t believe our store makes enough money from 1 to 6 a.m.? Well if that’s the case, then show me how busy Berryville and Harrison stores are at that time of the morning. Also, no one at the head office had any idea what kind of business our Walmart store was going to do in total sales; it far exceeded what Bentonville had expected from our small town.
Bentonville needs to reconsider closing our store, which I use overnight many times, not to mention the fact, when needed, I know I can get just about anything I needed even at 3 a.m. I like our Walmart store and I support it whenever possible. I know a lot of people don’t like it because it’s not a giant super center, but it’s an improvement over the old store downtown. At least it was.
-D.C. Miller
Huntsville
