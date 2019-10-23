County residents have faced two issues regarding facilities during the past several weeks. One was a proposal concerning the construction of an animal-holding facility, which the city, in addressing the issue, created an ad-hoc committee to learn more information about four possible locations. The city has allowed open discussion and public comment regarding those facilities, hearing from residents during several meetings on what they opposed and why and what they wanted in a facility and why.
The other construction issue facing the county is the building of two Career Technical Education facilities by the Huntsville School District. County residents passed a milage in May supporting the construction of the CTE facilities and a new activity center.
The difference in the way the two projects have been handled could not be more disparate.
The city has held open meetings and allowed public comments regarding the animal facility. The Huntsville School District has taken the exact opposite approach, displaying a total lack of transparency in the decisions it has made regarding the construction of the CTE facilities.
When the citizens of Madison County voted for the milage last spring, former Superintendent Tammi Davis and School Board President Danny Thomas hosted and attended many meetings regarding the facilities, informing citizens of the milage proposal. After the millage passed, rather than hosting meetings concerning plans for the buildings, the Huntsville School District Superintendent Dennis Fisher has simply announced the decisions that have been made. We learned this week that the CTE buildings are in two different locations than what was proposed when the voters of this county approved the millage.
We certainly don’t want to weigh in in this column over the location of either of the two choices regarding the CTE facilities nor the animal holding facility. Fisher has valid reasons for moving the CTE facilities to different locations. But, what we do want to bring our readers’ attention to is how different the issues were handled. We applaud the city for its transparency and allowing citizen input.
According to Fisher, the plans for the new CTE buildings’ locations just “evolved over time. I cannot tell you the exact date.”
Perhaps those plans were discussed in meetings that were not announced to the public or to this paper. One recent meeting in which the final plans for the new air conditioning systems were announced violated the Freedom of Information Act when three school-board members participated in the meeting but the superintendent not only failed to notify the press, as required by law, but also said it was not a meeting or that if it were a meeting, there “wasn’t any harm to it.”
The harm is not allowing citizens to have input, not allowing their voices to be heard, not informing the school district parents, who might want to be included in having their voices heard.
Not only did citizens not get to weigh in on the plans, the costs or the locations, but the district has lost parental involvement in the process, something we all know schools are more successful with when they have it.
It’s a matter between transparency – allowing input – and secrecy – just making an announcement. Citizens of Madison County win when information is provided to them and they are given a chance to speak out. The school district should follow the lead of the city, welcoming community involvement and not operating with a sense of arrogance in not allowing public input.
