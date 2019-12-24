When you read this, maybe you’ve opened all your packages under the Christmas tree. I hope it’s a special week for you and your families. I do hope a few of the following gifts were delivered in time. I also hope for other things to happen in 2020.
I hope Huntsville Water Department Director Larry Garrett and incoming Director Sean Davis received letters telling them of a surprise $1 million grant to help build a new water tank at the fairgrounds.
I hope Huntsville football players Colby Shepherd and Bubba Rodden received letters inviting them to play college ball somewhere. Those are two special young men.
I hope Huntsville Fire Chief Kevin Shinn woke up and received a letter from a family of 10 trained firefighters looking for a department to offer their skills and talents.
I hope Huntsville Mayor Darrell Trahan and Madison County Judge Frank Weaver received a call from a business owner who wants to build in Madison County. The new business would employ 200 people and offer a tax boost to both the county and city.
I hope the City of Huntsville will take seriously the ambitions of the three geologists from Tulsa who want to invest in the city. A craft brewery, open pedestrian spaces, art galleries and new restaurants sound like good starts.
I hope Huntsville football coach Matt Williams received a letter from a mom and dad, saying their 10 boys are strong, fast and athletic. The parents are wanting to move their boys into the local school district.
I hope Michelle Thomas and Lori Taylor get a phone call from someone wanting to purchase the Oakridge Golf Course.
I hope officials with Withrow Springs State Park received an all-clear notice on the swimming pool, that it can be opened on Memorial Day.
I hope our Democratic and Republican leaders in Washington received reprimands for how they behaved in 2019.
I hope someone received the deed to Church Street Bar & Grill so the eatery will be reopened soon.
I hope the person who stole my license plate in 2019 gets caught driving with it on their vehicle.
I hope Randy and Bettinna Coger give away more than 400 coats this winter season.
I hope friends and classmates of Salvador Fernandez keep him close to their hearts.
I hope Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker received a letter that guarantees the county’s new voting equipment will work perfectly on March 3.
I hope canine officers Nitro and Kandy received new chew toys for Christmas.
I hope the nonprofit foundation behind the purchase of the old Walmart building on Lee Street proceeds with plans for the structure. The eye-sore if rehabbed properly could sure be a shot in the arm for Huntsville.
I hope members of the Huntsville Kiwanis Club received thank-you letters for their recent Shop With A Kid project. Nearly 200 children from Huntsville, Kingston and St. Paul were taken on a shopping spree at Walmart. The shopping program is one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen.
And lastly, I hope our own Shannon Hahn received a letter saying the rest of us here sincerely do appreciate her hard work and dedication.
