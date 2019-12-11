Veterans asked to share stories

I was able to witness something pretty exciting last week at the Huntsville Middle School.
The U.S. Congress in 2000 established the Veterans History Project, wherein military veterans are interviewed as they tell their stories. Interviews are sent to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., with a copy given to the veteran’s family.
Retired Army Col. Anita Deason, Military and Veterans Affairs liaison with U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s office, spent some time last week with EAST (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology) students at the middle school, helping the students as they prepare to one day interview vets in Madison County.
Students must be at least 15 years old to participate, so middle school students will be paired with an older student or an adult. It’s possible that EAST students at the high school also will get involved.
I don’t have a lot of connections to the military. The war in Vietnam officially ended my senior year in high school. I was not disappointed. My father served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served in Fairbanks, Alaska.
My father had seven uncles, all of whom served in the military. I’ve researched and learned a lot about my great-uncles, the Welch boys, who were raised in a dust spot called Sprott, Mo. I met a couple of them and even went to some of their funerals.
Five of the brothers served during World War II. My great-uncle Doyle Welch was killed in France, where he is buried.
In my short time in Madison County, I’ve met many veterans: those who served a short time as a volunteer or those who were drafted into service. Gentlemen such as Guy Roden, Marion Johnson, Joe Commerford, Charles H. Berry, Tom Little, Larry Garrett, Madison County Veterans Service Officer Jim Dickinson and others deserve our utmost respect for what they did. There are more than 1,000 vets in Madison County.
Dickinson was on hand at the middle school last week as EAST students practiced their interviewing skills. He’s already been officially interviewed for the veterans’ project, telling about his early life in Michigan, to when he was drafted, to when he served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
Jayden Hoskins did a mock interview of Dickinson, with Kyle Fritts operating the camera. Other EAST students listened and observed. They have met with Deason previously.
Those conducting interviews across the country include students, adults, other veterans, politicians and more. Interviews must be a minimum of 30 minutes in length.
Those who interview veterans first do a pre-interview where they give the veteran paperwork to fill out before the actual interview. Veterans are interviewed in their homes, when possible.
Deason said she recently interviewed a 110-year-old veteran, the oldest veteran in Arkansas. Another veteran she interviewed passed away two weeks after telling his story, she said. Anyone who has ever “worn the uniform” is asked to take part in the history project.
Find out more at www.boozman.senate.gov/public or www.loc.gov/vets/ or vetshistoryproject on Facebook.
