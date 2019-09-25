You can learn more about Madison County for only $1 per week beginning Oct. 1 for those purchasing the paper out of the box or less than that for those buying a subscription. You will learn who scored the first touchdown of the season, what the city plans to do to bring more businesses, whether or not the city is promoting its current businesses, what the county plans to do about the lack of a jail, and when the new Taco Bell will break ground. You will also bring resources to those at the Record who are working to hold public officials and their organizations accountable.
Beginning Oct. 1, the Madison County Record will increase its cost for box single copies and for subscriptions. We will also increase in small increments other costs of our paper, including a small increase in classified advertising, posting legal notices and the costs of running obituaries. We will use the increase to continue to cover the news of our county, to promote community events, to cover sporting events, to run color pages of community events and to continue to invest in our digital product.
We’ll offer some new features as well. We’re starting a new feature once a month profiling some of the county’s religious leaders. We’re also going to try to focus on shopping local, promoting our county’s stores. We’ll offer subscribers ways to automatically renew their subscriptions. And, next year, we’ll be covering the county’s upcoming local elections.
We are in a changing world and a changing business landscape. As more and more news becomes available online, we’ll continue to offer that news to our readers in our print edition and by offering them our E-edition. Even as we face minimum price increases, we remain one of, if not the least expensive newspapers in the area, not only for our subscriptions but also for our advertising rates for ads in the paper or inserts in the papers. The cost of a subscription for one year, a product mailed directly to you or accessed immediately online, still remains less expensive than what you would pay for one meal for a family of four at most, if not all, restaurants.
And remember, too, what you are paying for: not only the news of your community but the democracy of your community. We’ll cover government meetings, ask hard questions and get the information directly to you for you to make decisions about how your government works. The Record remains the only source for news in Madison County. We’ll keep working hard to bring you that news in all formats available.
