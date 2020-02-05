The U.S. Senate, to nobody’s surprise, voted 51-49 last week not to hear from witnesses or examine further evidence in the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump.
Supporters of the president have said the impeachment in the U.S. House was a sham, an attempt to take away the 2016 election results. Trump’s opponents have said the president did exactly what the House impeached him on: abusing his office and obstructing Congress by refusing to cooperate with the congressional inquiry.
A vote to officially acquit Trump likely will take place this week. Bet the farm that the Senate will not convict him.
The impeachment centered around financial assistance to Ukraine in 2019, nearly $400 million that was approved by Congress to help that country in its ongoing battle to fight off Russia. Though the aid eventually was released, at issue is the holdup of the aid.
In debate last week over more witnesses, Republicans and a few Democrats in the Senate said they had heard enough evidence to cast their votes. They didn’t need more witnesses or evidence. Then it came out that former National Security Advisor John Bolton apparently will reveal in an upcoming book that Trump, himself, led the charge to withhold aid to Ukraine, until it agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who was working for a Ukranian natural gas company.
The House tried to call witnesses close to the president, but all were told by this administration that they could not testify. Further evidence apparently was withheld, as well.
Remember, it was Bolton himself who said he would file a lawsuit if subpoenaed to testify in the House.
The House, controlled by Democrats, voted to impeach the president after calling numerous witnesses. The vote, not surprisingly, was along party lines.
The entire impeachment process was more like a soap opera from beginning to end. Those in the GOP were going to vote against the impeachment, no matter how much evidence came forth. Most Democrats were going to vote for impeachment even if their case was paper-thin at times.
Trump’s defense turned from “he did nothing wrong” to “even if he did something wrong, it’s not impeachable.”
If you watched CNN and other media outlets, you were told House managers had an overwhelming case against Trump in the Senate. Turn over to Fox News and you heard just the opposite, that Trump lawyers made a shamble out of the impeachment case.
I saw a bit of both. Clowns all around it seemed.
U.S. Sen. John Boozman on Friday wrote, “The Senate trial has allowed ample time for both sides to make their arguments, present their evidence and respond to senators’ questions. The House investigation was hasty, flawed and clearly undertaken under partisan pretenses. It is not the Senate’s responsibility to do the work the House was unwilling to do because of arbitrary deadlines and political posturing. It is time to bring this trial to a conclusion.”
Even more madness came after Friday’s vote not to hear more witnesses. The Department of Justice said in a court filing that it has emails that show Trump was fully aware of the efforts to withhold aid from Ukraine.
The filing wasn’t released until nearly midnight Friday. The Trump administration admitted that emails showed the president “was directly involved in asking about and deciding on the aid as early as June [2019]. The administration is still blocking those emails from the public and has successfully kept them from Congress,” one report said.
DOD officials argue that the emails should stay confidential because of their sensitive nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.