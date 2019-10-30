I’ve often watched political circuses from other countries and thought those kinds of things wouldn’t or couldn’t happen here. You know, where a lawmaker charges another and fists go to flying, or someone throws food or a shoe at an opponent. Or, as in the case of England, opponents yell and hiss at each other.
I’m beginning to fear this country is coming closer and closer to others around the globe.
I’m sure you saw what a group of Republicans did last week. The group of about two dozen U.S. House GOP members went into a secured, closed-door deposition being conducted by Democrats during their impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.
Many of the protesters are not on the three committees leading the impeachment inquiry, so they are barred from hearing the testimony. Others had access.
As expected, the political stunt – and that’s all it was since a select group of Republicans were already in the hearing – drew predicted media coverage. Outlets on the left said Republicans “stormed into” the hearing. A witness giving testimony immediately was taken from the room, with her testimony delayed some five hours.
Media outlets on the right called the Republicans “patriots” for their action, saying they did it to protect the American public.
Commentators on the left painted the Republicans as paratroopers who were coming to steal the witness away or such.
Democrats have said all along that they were going to hear from witnesses in private, then make the case for impeachment in open hearings, in front of the cameras.
Other politicians wasted little time commenting on last week’s action.
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas appeared on Fox News and blasted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.
“Republicans are pretty united at the kangaroo court that we see in the House of Representatives. Shifty Adam Schiff is having witnesses come behind closed doors, testify for 10 hours, and then leak out 30 seconds of statements that put the president and his policies in the worst possible light. It would be nice to know what happened in the other nine hours and 59 minutes of that testimony. So we’re firmly united against the farce that Adam Schiff is running in the House right now.”
Cotton said the House should be conducting all of its impeachment inquiries in public, as happened in 1998 involving Bill Clinton and 1974 involving Richard Nixon. Cotton also forgot that many of the hearings into those two presidents were conducted in private, before the case went public.
“The Democrats are not doing that right now because they are so obsessed with trying to control the flow of information and to railroad an impeachment through the House of Representatives, which they’ve been trying to do since the very first day of this president’s administration,” Cotton said.
Seems he forgot how much of the Benghazi investigation took place behind closed doors, with the Republicans doing the inquiry.
Democratic lawmakers have argued that the initial interviews of the investigation must be done in private to prevent witnesses from coordinating testimony. It is possible, sources say, that public hearings could begin in mid-November.
One of the more disturbing aspects of what happened was that Republicans brought electronic devices into the private hearing, held in a secure room where electronics are not allowed. Some even broadcasting their “protest” over social media, a clear violation of the law.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., said the Republicans “blew past Capitol Police officers and Democratic staffers.
The House was scheduled to vote Thursday on a resolution to make the impeachment inquiry formal.
You think the impeachment inquiry has been interesting so far, just wait. We could see lawmakers diving over desks to deliver a punch before long.
(0) comments
