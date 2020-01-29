Former superintendent called a good man
Dear editor:
Mr. Dennis Fisher was demoted to assistant superintendent and soon to be fired.
Mr. Fisher should be reinstated to superintendent and allowed to do his job.
I have known Mr. Fisher and his family for 45 years. They are good people and we need him in this school district.
He is a good man, I esteem him better than myself.
I recommend him to the school board.
-John Napier
Huntsville
