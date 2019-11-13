I watched last week as more than 20 employees of Home Depot came to the town of Kingston to help repair damage to the American Legion Hall. (See details on Page 1A.)
The building was constructed in 1948 by and for veterans returning from World War II.
The building is home to American Legion Post 230 and the Madison County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10021.
Employees on their days off came from stores in Fayetteville, Rogers, Mountain Home, Harrison and Branson, Mo.
I helped to build 37 Habitat for Humanity houses when lived in south Arkansas. Work in Kingston kind of reminded me of those days. Some on hand were veteran carpenters, while others were just good-hearted people wanting to help.
The Kingston American Legion was approved for a “Celebration of Service” grant from Home Depot in the amount of nearly $8,000 in materials. The employees replaced damaged flooring, parts of walls, redid bathrooms and more. It was a great effort and I know everyone in Kingston was impressed with the employees’ efforts.
• • •
I had another treat last week when I got to tour the former home of Gov. Orval E. Faubus.
The home recently became listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The home on Governor’s Hill was designed by the famed architect E. Faye Jones, a native of El Dorado. When I lived in that city for 20 years, local residents always claimed him as one of their own.
Jones is probably most famous for designing Thorncrown Chapel near Eureka Springs.
The Faubus House, to say the least, is stunning. Every bit of it. Inside and out.
Jones incorporated nature in the rock floors, fireplaces, columns and more. Wood is used throughout the house.
Architect Jonathan Formanek now owns the home. He said he first stayed at the house when it was a bed and breakfast. He was only going to stay one night, but ended up staying three.
Formanek spent a lot of time and effort to restore the house, which is important not only to Huntsville but to the entire state. Architecture students can see first-hand what Jones had in mind when he designed the house.
In time, I was told, the house may be opened so that the public can view this awesome structure.
• • •
Congratulations to coach Kaleb Houston and the Huntsville Eagles cross-country team. The boys won their second straight Class 4A State Meet this past weekend at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.
Junior Jacob Braswell and senior Tanner Barbee finished first and second, respectively, in the race. Senior Jett Loenneke finished 12th.
Huntsville won the race with 68 points, easily beating De Queen (109) and Valley View (120).
Houston has said the team’s course near Mitchusson Park is one of the toughest in the area. Practicing on that course paid off with victories at the Huntsville Invitational, the 4A-1 District and the State Meet.
Three solid freshmen will return next year, along with Oscar Martinez-Cruz, Matt Sisk and Braswell.
A third straight title won’t be out of the question.
