This week, the Department of Finance and Administration announced that effective Feb. 3, 2020, all 134 State Revenue Offices will have the ability to issue a Real ID.
Arkansas is taking part in the federal nationwide initiative to improve the security of state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards, which will help fight terrorism and reduce identity fraud.
Starting October 2020, anyone who boards a domestic flight or enters a federal building will need a Real ID driver's license, Identification Card or other approved documentation required by the United States Department of Homeland Security.
When we previously reminded constituents of the upcoming deadline, just 25 State Revenue Offices could issue a Real ID. Now, DFA has expanded the capability to all revenue offices to make it more convenient.
The cost to obtain a REAL ID does not differ from the cost to obtain or renew a license or ID. Current Driver Licenses (DL) can upgrade to REAL ID at any time by purchasing a duplicate license.
The fee for a duplicate DL is $10 and expiration dates remain the same. If within one year of the expiration date, you may renew and convert to the Arkansas Real ID.
At regular renewal periods, the REAL ID may be purchased for $40 and will not expire for eight (8) years.
Real ID will not replace a U.S. Passport or allow border crossing.
A Real ID Driver’s License is optional and only required for individuals who wish to continue using their Driver’s License to board domestic flights or enter federal buildings after October 1, 2020.
Should you have any questions about the Real ID, please contact the Office of Driver Services at 501-682-7059, email questions to driver.services@dfa.arkansas.gov or VISIT www.ar.gov/realid or www.dhs.gov/real-id
