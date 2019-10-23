Here’s a hodge-podge of things going on in the area.
• • •
It’s no secret that it’s been a tough football season for the varsity Eagles. The team has won one game, lost several lopsided games, and had a former coach turn on them by sharing inside information with the Elkins coach.
But, this past Saturday, the three Huntsville pee wee football teams won conference championships to conclude the season.
The fourth-grade team shut out Berryville 38-0 to win the championship and finish the season undefeated.
The fifth-grade team finished as undefeated champions by beating Green Forest 30-20.
The Huntsville sixth-grade team beat Green Forest 34-6 in their championship game.
That’s what you call a sweep!
Head Eagles’ coach Matt Williams said, “That’s great. That’s a big deal. That’s awesome. Hopefully they’ve got some guys coming up that can help us in a few years.”
Williams added, “Hopefully they’ll stick with it. That’s all we need, we need guys that want to play and stick with it when they get up here.”
Most weeks this season, especially in 5A West games, the Eagles have been the smallest team on the field, not only in physical size of players but in the number of players, as well. Some teams have had three times the roster size.
The Eagles are scheduled to play in the 4A-1 Conference next year with teams such as Gravette, Gentry, Berryville, Elkins and others. It’s a tough conference, but nothing like the brutal 5A West, which has Harrison, Alma, Clarksville, Morrilton, Vilonia, Greenbrier and others.
If the Eagles can get a few hard-nosed players from this year’s junior high team, and get a few more athletes to come out for the team next year, maybe the program can be turned around. They will return a very good group of this year’s sophomores and juniors.
There can be strength in numbers.
• • •
Local good citizen Travis Dotson is heading up an effort to help the nearly 1,200 military veterans in Madison County.
Dotson and others want to see the county’s Veterans Service Officer Jim Dickinson get more hours. Currently, Dickinson works one day a week at the courthouse. There simply isn’t money in the county’s budget for more than one day.
Dotson has established a nonprofit group to help fund another 1.4 days a week, meaning Madison County could get access to better services, computer programs and more.
Dickinson told me recently that millions of dollars annually come into Madison County in services for military veterans, everything from housing loans to educational pursuits to monthly benefits. He said the total went up a million last year, alone.
Dickinson, who said he turned 70 last week, is a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Vietnam War. Dickinson is retired and took the county gig to help fellow veterans. He’ll step away from that job, too, someday, and the county needs to make sure the office is fully prepared for his replacement.
We’ll keep you posted as to where you can send donations for this cause.
• • •
Happy birthday goes out to Buster Austin.
Buster was born on Oct. 20, 1912, on Penitentiary Mountain. His 107th birthday was celebrated this week at the Madison County Senior Activity and Wellness Center.
• • •
Congratulations to April Hawpe and Ransom Herring. They were the only seniors on this year’s Lady Eagles volleyball team. I know they helped teach the many undergraduates this year and have been leaders throughout the 2019 season.
