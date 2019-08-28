Limbs at trail should be addressed before
someone gets hurt
Dear editor:
The beautiful walking trail behind the city library is a treasure for those who are health-minded and at least use it occasionally.
Unfortunately, few do. Perhaps many are not aware of the benefits of a walk that gets your heart rate up for at least 30 minutes. It not only helps one to feel better, but also to think better. It almost always results in one having better health overall.
Some might use the trail more often if it were not for the tall walnut trees that have dead limbs that look like they could fall at any time. I’ve seen where some fell right across the sidewalk that leads to the entrance. There are several of them; they are large and very high up. Such dead limbs are often referred to as “widow makers.”
We had a lot of hanging limbs (and still have some) from an ice storm several years ago. After a dead limb fell from a tall tree in my yard, only a few feet from me, I decided it was time to call the professionals and do what needed to be done before an accident occurred – not after.
You know, someone has to mow under those trees. I’ve seen limbs fall even when there is no wind. Regardless of who gets hurt, if it happens, the city will be liable. Worse, there will be the regret of having been negligent and remorse for the one that is hurt or killed.
- Robert Waters
Huntsville
Thanks to Record editor
Dear editor:
Mr. Tolliver, I am sorry to see you go.
I’ve been a part-time resident of Madison County, until recently, for 20 years. I’ve been looking at The Madison County Record during that time. You have greatly improved this paper, and I am sorry to just now be telling you.
Your series concerning poverty and hunger among children of the area was a great piece of journalism. I also appreciate your coverage of the non-profit Paws and Claws pet shelter. Many of the past editors would not have bothered. Under your editorship, the MCR has covered real news and stories of real interest to local readers.
I also want to give you credit for writing some hard editorials – immigration, taxes and free speech come to mind. Thank you for bringing gravitas to the editorial page. That is not often seen in any county paper. I hope your successor will maintain your level of performance. You truly have made the MCR a better newspaper. Good luck.
- Jim Binns
Kingston
