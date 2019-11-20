Ownership of local papers clarified
Dear editor:
I have been meaning to write to correct an article in The Madison County Record some weeks ago about the ownership of The Mountain Air paper in St. Paul. Harry made a box and put what was left of the stacks in it. Talking with the family, it seems that box has disappeared. We loaned the stacks to Shiloh Museum to be copies and to the University of Arkansas where they were put on microfiche. My best guess is that we never retrieved them. However, if one Googles the Library of Congress, Chronicling America, The Mountain Air ownership is clearly shown.
Elbert Francis Shinn owned a paper in St. Louis. Harry White owned one in Bernice, Louisiana. Harry’s grandfather, E.F. Shinn, came to Saint Paul and bought the paper. He then sent for his White family friends to come. At some point the ownership passed to Harry’s father, Clement Earl, CE Shinn, who for whatever reason had to have his minority removed. Somewhere in my mess of papers, I have the court documents of his having done so. Dad Shinn ran it for a while. His brother-in-law Charles Ray White, wrote for the paper while Uncle Ray’s brother, Guy White, ran the paper in Bernice until his death in 1961. Mabel White Shinn and her brother, Charles Ray White, signed their part in the Bernice paper over to Uncle Guy’s wife, Flora, after Uncle Guy’s death.
At one point, I believed that Harry’s uncle Ray White started The Madison County Democrat here in Huntsville. After consulting with my nephew, Mikel Reed Shinn, I learned that Uncle Ray went to work at The Madison County Democrat for Mr. Han and continued to write a column titled “The Mountain Air” until he moved to California.
– Pattie Shinn
Huntsville
Efforts of Home Depot employees appreciated
Dear editor:
I would like to thank Home Depot for their work at the Legion Hall. It is much appreciated.
– Marian Jazbinsthek
Kingston
