Glenna Faye Martin, 88, of Springdale, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Springdale.
She was born Friday, Nov. 14, 1930, in Drakes Creek, to Homer and Virgie Duncan Stone.
Glenna was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Phil Martin; two brothers, Dewey Stone and B.A. Stone; and one great-grandson, Jack.
She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Nancy and Jack Hamilton of Rogers, Karen Hargis of Fayetteville and Lisa and Ken Epperson of Springdale; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at Brashears Funeral Home, in Huntsville.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Drakes Creek Cemetery, with Danny Williams officiating.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.