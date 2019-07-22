Lewis Kenneth Phillips, 93, of Huntsville, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Huntsville.
He was born Friday, Dec. 25, 1925, in Hindsville, to Virgil and Etta Guthrie Phillips.
Kenneth married Lorraine Warren, who preceded him in death in 2012. He was a father to two sons, a member of Christ Lighthouse Church and had been a barber since 1949. Kenneth resided in Hindsville and raised cattle. He touched many lives.
Kenneth was also predeceased by his parents; four brothers; three sisters; and two grandsons.
He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Stanley and Gloria Phillips, of Springdale, and Rowland and Diane Higginbotham of Grove, Okla.; one sister, Beulah Litterell of Huntsville; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the chapel of Brashears Funeral Home with Loren Collins officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
Interment will immediately follow services at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
