Elizabeth Jade Adair, 20, of Rogers, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Bentonville.
She was born Sunday, April 4, 1999, in Springdale; to David Adair and Ramona Cline.
Elizabeth was predeceased by one brother, Marcus Adair, and her grandfathers, Jeffery Adair Sr. and Bobby Cline.
She is survived by her father, David Adair, of Rogers; her mother, Ramona Cline, of Rogers; one brother, David Adair Jr., of Rogers; one sister, Shananda Levan, of Hindsville; her paternal grandmother, Deborah Adair, of Garfield; and maternal grandmother Peggy Cline of Springdale.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville with Bro. Mike Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Elizabeth’s name may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Way, Slot 661, Little Rock, AR 72202-3591; or to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
