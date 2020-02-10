Larry Allen Pryor, 80, of Elkins, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was born Oct. 3, 1939, in Burbank, Calif., to Golda Vivian Mason Pryor.
Larry served in the U.S. Navy. He was a cattle farmer and loved gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Fallen Pryor; three daughters and sons-in-law, Vivian Pryor of Elkins, Melinda Steele and her husband, Jimmy Steele, of Elkins, and Joanna Ridenoure and her husband, Bud, of Goshen; three grandchildren, Payton Easley and his wife, Epiphany, Farron Easley and his wife, Lauren, Mahala Steele Tedford and her husband, Blake; and three great-grandchildren, Vayah, Levitt and Parker.
Larry died suddenly of congestive heart failure. He worked nearly every day of his life. He always showed his love for his family and they loved him dearly. Larry had just finished feeding his cows, came home, changed into his PJ’s, sat down and was gone.
The family wants to express a special gratefulness to the 911 team, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Elkins Police Department, the Coroner and all of the wonderful people who tried to revive him.
Larry would have been overwhelmed by all of the response from all of the friends and the community members. Surely he is smiling in heaven. He will be dearly missed.
He always wanted no donations and no services. Just for everyone to show their loved one’s extra kindness.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Moore’s Chapel in Fayetteville.
There will be no services as he wished.
