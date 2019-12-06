Floyd Keck, 91, of Witter, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Fayetteville.
He was born Monday, May 7, 1928, in Venus, to Leonard and Ethel Hastings Keck.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Lavera Carter Keck; one son, Bobby Keck; one daughter, Benita Keck; three brothers, Dorsey Keck, Clyde Keck and Lloyd “Putz” Keck; and two grandchildren, Steven Keck and Catlin Keck.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lois and Marvin Ryan of Springdale; two sons and daughter-in-law, Larry and Linda Keck of Huntsville, and Gary Keck of Witter; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-great grandchildren.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral Services were at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Porter Bryant officiating.
Interment immediately followed services at Venus Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.