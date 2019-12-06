Tommy Joe Johnson, 76, of Pettigrew, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 20, 1943, in Madison County, to Irvin Johnson and Velma Butts-Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Kat; and sons Scott Johnson and Greg Johnson.
Survivors include his son, David “Brent” Johnson of Pettigrew; two daughters, Dianne Winkler and Tami Herrin; and six grandchildren.
The family received friends from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Chapel of Madison County Funeral Service of Huntsville.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday at the Boston Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.