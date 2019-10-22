Vera Lee Child, 67, of Pettigrew, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Meadowview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Huntsville.
She was born Aug. 24, 1952, in Chamberlain, S.D., to Joseph Mateicka and Myrtle Lela Ann Faber-Mateicka.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her two sons, Andrew Cline and fiancé, Tiffany Harvey, of Rogers, and Jamison Jo Cline of Fayetteville; brother, Steve Mateicka of Tennesse; two sisters, Ardis Styer of Washington, and Cheryl Hinman of Wyoming; and one grandson.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Chapel of Madison County Funeral Service in Huntsville, with Pastor Gary Martin officiating.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Services.
