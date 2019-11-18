Ricky L Thompson, 63, of Huntsville, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at home.
He was born Monday, Feb. 13, 1956, in Marshall, to Ira and Ercie Garrison Thompson.
Ricky was predeceased by his parents; one sister, Glenda Battershell; one daughter, Sharon Thompson; and one grandson, Joseph Ybanez.
He is survived by three daughters, Linda Thompson of Huntsville, Jacklyn Burk of Kingston, and Melinda Thompson of Colcord, N.C.; four brothers, Donny Thompson of Fayetteville, Ronnie Thompson of Fayetteville, Freddy Thompson of Pine Bluff, and Bobby Thompson of Little Rock; two sisters, Sharon Cline of Kingston, and Linda Wheat of Malvern; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at Cave Mountain Cemetery, with John Hardbarger officiating.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
