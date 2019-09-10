Donald Gray Shamblin, 89, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Camp Harvest, in Witter.
He was born Aug. 1, 1930 in Tenmile, W.Va., to Holly O.
Shamblin and Claris Gray-Shamblin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlis Perry-Shamblin; two brothers, Darrell Shamblin and Marlin Shamblin; and his step-daughter, Ruth Perry.
Survivors include his children, Scott and Ivy; sister, Geraldine; one granddaughter; and many family members and friends.
There are no services planned at this time.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
