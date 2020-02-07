Patricia Eilean Stinson, 76, of Elkins, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Baltimore, to Jerome Titlebaum and Bina Pritchard-Titlebaum.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Joel Briggs, Denton Hendricks and Justin Stinson.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Stinson of the home; five sons; William Michael Sandman of Missouri, Scott Sandman of California, Jeff Briggs of North Carolina, Donald Hendricks, and K.C. Hendricks of Iowa; four daughters; Robin Danenhower of Fayetteville, Suzette Ivey of Minnesota, Jennifer Travis of Elkins and Shannon Betrue of Surprise, Ariz., and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Round Mountain Community Church, with Pastor Tim Beers officiating.
Funeral Services were under the direction of Elkins Funeral and Cremation Service in Elkins.
