Aivyn Marie Dream Walker, 2, of Huntsville, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo.
She was born Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Johnson, Ark., to Cameron Walker and Dennie Clinton.
Aivyn was born with a rare lung disease, that she fought courageously from day one! She did not let it define her. She never knew her life was different, but she did make sure your life was after witnessing this brave, fierce, little warrior. She was a fighter, but the thing she did best was love her Mommy and Daddy.
Aivyn was predeceased by one brother, Kaivyn Lucius Freedom Walker; her great-grandparents, Johnny and Lucy Walker, Norman and Sharon Haught, Teresa Henderson, Harvey and Judith Gregory and Keith Freeland
She is survived by her parents, Cameron Walker and Dennie Clinton of the home; grandparents, Johnnie and Alecia Walker of Witter, and Stephen and Tonya Dick of Huntsville; one cousin, Malia Nunez; aunts and uncles, Mike Clinton of Huntsville, Britni and Stephen Nunez of Fayetteville, Cortni Dick of Boston, Thomas Dick of Huntsville, Krystal Voss of Mount Pleasent, Mich., and Lillith Clinton of Seattle; great-grandfather, Billy Henderson of Santa Marie, Calif.; and the caring staff of Saint Louis Children’s Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Dennis Brennon officiating.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Walker, Dennieale Clinton, Mike Clinton, Thomas Clinton, Stephen Dick, Micheal Mays, Johnnie Walker and Isiah McMillan.
Interment will immediately follow services at Aurora Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
