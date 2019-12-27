Sharon Cynthia McLoud, 77, of Huntsville, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Fayetteville.
She was born Monday, Aug. 31, 1942, in Frederick, Okla., to Floyd Watson and Velma Cora Kelly Cosgrove.
Sharon married Charles Lee McLoud on Nov. 19, 1960. Together they were parents to two daughters. She was a member of Huntsville Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers; one sister; and her parents.
She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Kellie Swaim of Bentonville, and Kim and Phil Bolinger of Hindsville; one brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Ruthann Cosgrove of Guthrie, Okla.; one sister, Karen Rogers of Springdale; four grandchildren, Megan Porter, Colby Bolinger, Tayler Ogden and Cynthia Noto; one great-grandchild, Paislee Porter; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Bud Pulley officiating.
Pallbearers were Bradley Gilmer, Jeff Gillum, James McLoud, Elwood McLoud, Jacob Porter and Colby Bolinger. Honorary pallbearers were Tayler Ogden, Joseph Hutchins, Gavin Wilson, Kevin Stamps, Garrison Stamps, Stevie Nelson and Billy Mark Nelson.
Interment followed services at Alabam Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
