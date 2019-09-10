Retha Jean (Baker) Williams, 77, of Crosses, Ark., died Sept. 9, 2019, in Fayetteville.
She was born June 30, 1942, in Delaney, Ark., to Ben and Ethel Briscoe Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Ethel Briscoe Baker; sister, Hazel (Baker) Hollingsworth; brother, Carl Baker; and daughter, Carla Jean (Williams) Simmons.
Jean was a member of the Church of Christ. She loved the Lord, her family and the outdoors. She created many beautiful memories with her family and closest friends while camping, fishing and riding through the woods, enjoying all that nature has to offer. Jean was a hard worker. She had many labors of love including quilting, gardening and tending to her flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Williams of the home; two daughters and son-in-law, Janet (Williams) Ploudre of Crosses and Gina Williams and husband, David of Crosses; six granddaughters, Brooke Lynn (Simmons) Gipson of Bryant, Ark., Sara Jean (Ploudre) Kimbel of Elkins, Paisley Lynn Ploudre of Fayetteville, Reese Anna Williams, Ivy Rayne Williams and Wryn Avinlee Wiliams, all of Crosses; and two great-grandsons, McCoy David Kimbel of Elkins and Elliott William Gipson of Bryant, Ark.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Beard’s Chapel in Fayetteville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Beard’s Chapel.
Interment will follow in Ledbetter Cemetery in Madison County.
Services are under the direction of Beard’s Chapel.
