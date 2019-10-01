Jeffrey Hoyt McLoud, 60, of Huntsville, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Huntsville.
He was born Saturday, Aug. 29, 1959, in Fort Smith, to Billy and Mary McGee McLoud.
Jeff married Julie Walker on May 3, 1997, in Hindsville. Together they were parents to two children. He was a farmer, an employee of Tyson Foods for 23 years and a member of Christian Life Cathedral.
Jeff was predeceased by his father, Billy Hoyt McLoud; his sister, Carla Kay McLoud; and one son, Dustin Whittle.
He is survived by his wife, Julie McLoud of the home; his mother, Helen McLoud of Huntsville; one son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Sarah Whittle of Hindsville; two grandchildren, Hadley Whittle and Hudson Whittle, both of Hindsville; one brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Lane McLoud of Collins, Miss.; and two nieces, Megan McLoud of Dallas, Texas, and Elizabeth Selman of Clinton, Miss.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at Alabam Cemetery, with Jeff Watson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Rick Evans, Devin Glenn, David Cline, Johnny Cornelison, Carroll Jennings and Dwain McLoud.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
