Sierra Santana House, 29, of Huntsville, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at home.
She was born Friday, Jan. 19, 1990, in Berryville, to Bill and Cindy Smith Leftwich.
Sierra married Justin House on May 16, 2009, in Clifty. They were parents to one son. Sierra was a homemaker and enjoyed crafting with her son, fishing and doing nails and makeup.
Sierra was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, William and Vineta Smith; and two uncles, David Smith and Dewayne Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Justin House of the home; her son, Caden Michael House of the home; her parents, Bill and Cindy Leftwich of Huntsville; four brothers, Shane (Jessica) Capps of Springdale, Chris (Gabe) Cobb of Springdale, Justin Cobb of Springdale, and Jason (Jessica) Leftwich of Huntsville; three sisters, Rachel (Roy) Woodfield of Fort Smith, Amanda Coughenhour of Nome, Alaska, and Katrina Scott of Fayetteville; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Justin Harris officiating.
Pallbearers will be Bryce Martin, Tyler Smith, Shane Capps, Justin Cobb, Chris Cobb, Allen Todd and Jason Leftwich. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Perguson, Donnie Smith and Ben Leftwich.
Interment will follow at Upper Clifty Cemetery, followed by a potluck lunch at the Clifty Fire Station.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
