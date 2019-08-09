Larry Shrader

Larry Ogden Shrader, 72, of Huntsville, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Huntsville.
He was born Thursday, Sept. 12, 1946, in Eureka Springs, to Ralph and Helen Prickett Shrader.
Larry married Frances Stephens on May 20, 1967, in Rogers and together they had three children. He was a dairy and poultry farmer, logger and sawmill operator.
Larry was predeceased by his parents; one son, David Shrader; and one granddaughter, Misty Dawn Shrader.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Shrader of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, Larry Lee and Amanda Shrader of Huntsville; one daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Michael Reinhardt of Huntsville; one brother, Ralph Shrader of Rogers; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Gayle Brock of Anderson, Mo., Lynne Helen and Johnny Weston of Bellingham, Wash., and Yvonna and Randy Spiva of Longview, Mo.; one daughter-in-law, Angie Shrader of Huntsville; and 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Phillip Stephens officiating. Pallbearers will be Ralph Shrader, Jack Comer, Paul Stephens, Ben Stephens, CJ Stephens and Michael Reinhardt. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Lee Shrader, Jonathan Shrader and Sheman Dale Shrader.
Interment will immediately follow services at Upper Clifty Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
