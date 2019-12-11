Shawna Charlene Alexander, 44, of Huntsville, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Springdale Health and Rehab.
She was born Jan. 3, 1975, in Huntsville, to Arland Hobart Estep and Wendy Cooper-Estep.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Arland Alexander; sister, Pam McCarty; and brother, Bud Estep.
Survivors include her sisters and brothers-in-law, Jodie Ament and husband, Daniel, of Huntsville, Gloria Bratti of Fayetteville, Janet Phillips and husband, Dean, of Huntsville and Pam Emley and husband, Bob, of Littleton, Colo.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred Bratti and wife, Mott, of Clarksville, Ark., Glenn Bratti and wife, Julie, of Springdale and Charles Willis and wife, Sandra, of Kingston; and two grandchildren
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, in the chapel of Madison County Funeral Service in Huntsville.
Burial will follow at Marshall Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
