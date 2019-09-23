Scott Edwin Fancher, 64, of Harrison died Aug. 23, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1954, in Springdale to Burr and Melva Fancher.
Scott is survived by his wife, Karen Lee (Clark) Fancher; his children, Shannon Fancher, Laura Simpson, Jacob Fancher and Rachel Fancher; his father and stepmother, Burr E. “Doc” and Ada Fancher of Albany, Ore.; his sisters, Teresa McQuiston of Lebanon, Ore., and Connie Wahl of Albany, Ore.; his brother, Michael Fancher of Los Gatos, Calif; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Union Baptist Church on Hwy 206 in Harrison.
Family and friends will gather following the service at the Carrolton Lodge, west of Alpena on Hwy 412.
