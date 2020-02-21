Carole Hawley, 78, of Springdale, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Meadowview Healthcare and Rehab in Huntsville.
She was born Wednesday, Aug. 27, 1941, in Osage, to Darrel Charles “DC” and Lena Alford Fancher.
Carole married Henry Hawley in Huntsville on June 27, 1970. She was a member of Harmony Regular Baptist Church. Carole was also an avid bible reader who loved to study and discuss it.
She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of 49 years, Henry, of the home.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Cremation is entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
9-1tc
