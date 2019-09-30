Master Sgt. Debra Lee Parks, 56, of West Fork, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Fayetteville.
She was born Saturday, Dec. 8, 1962, in Madison, Wis.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Michael Parks of the home; her parents, Jesse and Sandra Gonzales of Albuquerque, N.M.; two sisters, Tonya Gonzales of Denver, Colo., and Sabrina Gonzales of Albuquerque, N.M.; two daughters and one son-in-law, Jolynn and Adam Black of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and Michaela Parks of West Fork; and two grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Fayetteville National Cemetery, with Chaplin Dixon officiating.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
