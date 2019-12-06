Raymond Rieff, 80, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home.
He was born March 9, 1939, a son of the late Joe Reiff and Lola Henry Reiff.
Raymond was a retired carpenter, poultry producer, a member of Crystal Hills Family Fellowship and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Also preceding him in death was his wife, Doris Walker Reiff; son, Ronnie; and daughter, Annette.
Survivors are three daughters, Monica Ball of Maumelle, Ark., Jennifer Johnson (Dave) of Fayetteville, and Lisa Rieff of Lincoln, Ark.; three sons, Duane Streit (Cindy) of Fayetteville, Kevin Pickrell of El Dorado, Kan., and David Rieff (Eunice) of Elkins; a brother, Wayne Rieff of Farmington; numerous grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Crystal Hills Family Fellowship in Elkins, with Pastor Jasper Hankins officiating.
Burial was in Brannon Mountain Cemetery by Moore’s Funeral Chapel.
Visitation was from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Moore’s.
Memorials are preferred to Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E. Longview St., Fayetteville, AR, 72703.
