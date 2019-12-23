Randall Glen Evans, 53, of Hindsville, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Fayetteville.
He was born Thursday, Feb. 17, 1966, in Springdale, to Granvil Franklin and Beulah Florence Cornelison Evans.
Randall loved animals, kids and he enjoyed listening to music. He was known for helping and seeing the best in others.
Randall was preceded in death by his mother.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Granvil and Donna Evans of Hindsville; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Terri Evans of Mayfield; his twin brother, Ron Evans of Harrison; two nieces, Melissa Evans of Mayfield and Kaycee Garwood of Rogers; two nephews, Kody Garwood of Rogers and Taylor Weifenbach of Harrison.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Matthew Dunham officiating.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Cornelison, Gene Evans, Caleb Kirk, Caleb Lavine, Gene Gardner and Kenny Kirk.
Interment will immediately follow services at Colbaugh Cemetery in Hindsville.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
