Jubal E. Brown was born Dec. 2, 1989, in Nail, Ark., to Richard Randolph Brown and Dorothy Pendergraft Brown.
He passed away on Jan. 6, 2020, in Siloam Springs, at the age of 30.
He is preceded in death by his father; and his sister, Catherine Baughman.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Pendergraft Brown of Fallsville; his brothers, Randy Brown of Quinlin, Texas, Jerrimie Brown of Fallsville, Johnathan Brown of Fallsville, Ezra Brown of Atkins, Timothy Brown of Fallsville, Michael Brown of Ozone, Issac Brown of Huntsville; and his sisters, Nadine Brown of Swain, Tamra Nichols of Etna, Doris Jackson of Ozark, Rebecca Jones of Mountainburg, Marinda Moulder of Pettigrew.
Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Hardwicke Chapel in Clarksville, Ark.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at Union Grove Cemetery in Newton County, Ark., with Reverend Amos Pledger officiating.
Pallbearers were Johnathan Brown, Michael Brown, Issac Brown, Jason Pitts, Isiah Nichols and Colbri Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.