Mable Alene Drake, 85, of Lowell, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Lowell.
She was born Tuesday, Sept. 25, 1934, in Hindsville, to Doyle and Cynthia Alderson Phillips.
She was predeceased by her parents; one sister, Phoebe Trolinger; and one daughter-in-law, Vickie Drake.
She is survived by her husband, Wilburn “Bill” Drake of the home; one daughter and son-in-law, Willene and Ronnie Cloer of Lowell; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Tim Drake of Tontitown, Billy and Marcy Drake of Springdale and Brad Drake of Lowell; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Loy Counts officiating.
Interment immediately followed services at Colbaugh Cemetery in Hindsville.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
