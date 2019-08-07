Catherine Marie Edwards, 89, of Springdale, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
She was born Feb. 14, 1930, in Dickens, Texas, to Richard Elzie and Bessie Widener Holly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 87-plus years, Don Edwards, in January; and both parents.
Marie was a member of Robinson Avenue Church of Christ and a dedicated preacher’s wife. Marie was an artist, poet and broker. She and Don owned United Real Estate in Huntsville. She loved to bake and have people in her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Stout and husband Scott of Springdale; granddaughter Shari Oliver and husband Derek of Fayetteville; grandson Sean Holloway of Fayetteville; great-grandson Dominick Oliver of Fayetteville; niece Debbie Cox; and nephew Rick Holly.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Beard’s Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the funeral home.
Interment will be private in the Fayetteville National Cemetery under the direction of Beard’s Chapel.
