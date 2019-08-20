On Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, James “JL” Patrick, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 83, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.
JL was born May 5, 1936, in Huntsville, to Jim and Marie Clark Patrick.
JL was an All-State offensive and defensive end for the Huntsville Eagles 1953 football team that won the school’s first district championship. He also played forward on the HHS basketball team after learning to play the sport on a gravel court in the community of Alabam. In 2014, JL was inducted into the Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame.
JL opted to get married and go into business instead of pursuing a college career in athletics. On Dec. 24, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Wilma Todd. They raised two daughters and one son. After working many years in gas stations and tire businesses, he opened Patrick’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers in 1971. The restaurant, located on Elm Springs Road in Springdale, is still in the family today.
JL Was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Lawrence Patrick and Richard Patrick.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Patrick of the home; one sister, Helen Colson Laws of Lewellen, Neb.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Allen Henderson of Cave Springs and Sherri and Kenny Pianalto of Tontitown; one son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Lillian Patrick of Springdale; his eight grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Kesha, Tanner, Kirby and Jill Henderson, Brock, Zack, and Cole Pianalto, Derrick Patrick and Jillian Burkett; and nine great-grandchildren, Peyton, Teagan, and Slade Henderson Remington Wilson, Jovin, Baron, Hudson, Tucker Pianalto and Emogene Burkett.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will 11 a.m., with Arthur Galloway and Charles Berry officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Henderson, Zack Pianalto, Peyton Henderson, Toma Whorton, Derrick Patrick and Austin Burkett. Honorary pallbearers will be Brock Pianalto, Cole Pianalto, Sonny Baker, Bob Lee, Gene Grigg, Don Stamps, Vernon Wages, Arthur Galloway, Kirby Henderson, Kesha Wilson and JW McLendon.
Interment will follow services at Alabam Cemetery.
The family also wishes to thank Nob Hill Fire Department of their kindness and support.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
